Spring Flood Threat Remains ‘Elevated’

UNDATED -- The latest spring flood forecast is still calling for an elevated threat. However, the National Weather Service says no snowpack increase over the past two weeks has helped.

Current conditions suggest spring flooding will be more likely than in a typical year throughout the Upper Midwest, that's because we received nearly 150 to 200 percent more than normal rainfall last fall.

Streamflow is still high for winter months.

Forecast models are showing continued fairly dry weather for the next 10 to 14 days, but he Spring Outlook for March through May indicates slightly elevated chances for above normal precipitation.