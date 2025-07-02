South St. Cloud Crash Injures Two People Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when their vehicles crashed in south St. Cloud Wednesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Interstate 94 and Roosevelt Road at 1:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Malibu driven by 31-year-old Athman Mahmoud Ali of St. Cloud was exiting I-94 when the car collided with a Jeep that was westbound on Roosevelt Road.

The driver of the Jeep, 41-year-old Joe Hammer of Big Lake, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Malibu, 31-year-old Robert Hollis of Griffithville, Arizona, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

10 Commandments of Floating on a Minnesota Lake

ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge ZZ Top brought their blues-style Rock to the Ledge Amphitheater on June 12th, 2025. They were joined by the Wallflowers fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jacob.