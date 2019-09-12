South Haven Woman Hurt in Meeker County Crash

DASSEL -- A South Haven woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Dassel. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12.

Two vehicles were both going west when one rear ended the other.

The driver of the second vehicle, 51-year-old Ginger Oberpriller of South Haven, was taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the first vehicle, 20-year-old Mark Kenney of Buffalo Lake, was hurt but not taken to the hospital. His passenger, 20-year-old Autumn Pappenfus of Buffalo, also was hurt but not taken to the hospital.