Souhan; Timberwolves Not Jelling Yet [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves have lost their 1st two preseason games including last night against Memphis. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says this group includes many new faces which will take time for them to learn to play together. He says Jarrett Culver has looked better this season so far and still likes the potential of first overall pick Anthony Edwards. He says Karl-Anthony Towns still doesn't appear to be himself after losing 6 family members to Covid-19 in the offseason.

The Gopher women's basketball team lost at #16 Northwestern Monday night and are now 1-3 on the season. Jim says he's seeing a combination of a lack of talent and a team that hasn't learned to play together. He still feels that head coach Lindsay Whalen to get them playing better.

The Gopher men's basketball team will play at #13 Illinois at 6pm tonight, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:30. Jim says this begins a tough stretch of Big Ten opponents for Minnesota. He says Illinois is big and has guards that will make life difficult for Minnesota point guard Marcus Carr.

The Vikings host Chicago Sunday at noon. Hear the game on WJON. Jim says Chicago starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky isn't good but the Vikings defense hasn't been that good this season. Jim says if the Vikings replace kicker Dan Bailey this week they will do auditions today and sign someone today.