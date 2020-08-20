Sold Out State Fair Drive-Thru Food Parade Starts Thursday

FALCON HEIGHTS -- The State Fair drive-thru Food Parade begins Thursday.

The event sold out quickly and spokeswoman Danielle Dullinger says...

it's a brand new experience for us this year we're having a parade through the fairgrounds for fair guests who were able to get a ticket and they will go through 16 different vendors and purchase State Fair food

Participating food vendors include: Turkey to Go, Tom Thumb Donuts, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Pronto Pups and Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar.

The parade runs today through the 23rd, the 27th through the 30th and September 3rd through the 7th.

Dullinger says there other promotions for fair lovers--like a State Fair Party in a Box and Crop Art to Go kits--which can be found online at mnstatefair.org.