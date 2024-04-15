Soaking Rain Expected for Much of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Multiple rounds of showers & thunderstorms will occur Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service says most locations will have 1-2 inches of rain, but isolated amounts of up to 3" are possible across southern Minnesota.
St. Cloud has had 1.08 inches of rain so far in April, which is average for this point in the month.
In addition to the rain, gusty east winds develop Tuesday morning & persist into the evening. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are expected, but high gusts over 50 mph are possible during rain showers and thunderstorms.
Showers will linger through Wednesday before we dry out to end the week.
Cooler temperatures, including subfreezing lows, will arrive Thursday through the weekend.
