ORR (WJON News) -- A woman from is Shoreview is hospitalized after a snowmobile accident near Orr in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the 62-year-old rider was on the Arrowhead trail Saturday afternoon when she struck a tree.

Deputies say she suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital for advanced care.