Snowmobiler Airlifted To Hospital Following Crash Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- A Clearwater man was airlifted to the hospital following a snowmobile crash Thursday.

The incident happen around 5:40 p.m. along a snowmobile trail northwest of Franklin Road, about one mile north of Clearwater.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Travis Imholte, of Clearwater, was heading north on the trail, when he lost control of the snowmobile making it turn over.

Authorities say Imholte was found unresponsive at the scene and was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says he was in stable condition in a medically induced coma at the hospital.

