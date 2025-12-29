UNDATED (WJON News) -- A fresh blanket of snow has covered much of Minnesota after the latest snowstorm on Sunday.

Snow totals:

Mankato - 9.0"

Madison Lake - 8.0"

Forest Lake - 7.2"

Burnsville - 7.0"

Shoreview - 7.0"

Roseville - 7.0"

Plato - 6.7"

Otsego - 6.5"

Greenfield - 6.4"

Corcoran - 6.2"

Maple Grove - 6.2"

Apple Valley - 6.0"

Luxemburg - 6.0"

MSP - 5.8"

Alexandria - 5.8"

Chanhassen - 5.6"

Orrock - 5.5"

Dassel 5.1"

Princeton - 4.8"

Avon - 4.5"

Rice - 4.5"

Little Falls - 4.0"

Kimball - 4.0"

Duxbury - 4.0"

Ottertail - 3.5"

Baxter - 3.0"

Park Rapids - 2.0"

(We'll add more totals around the state as they come in to the National Weather Service.)

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, but we are not expecting any additional snow with this system. The Advisory is in place due to expected blowing snow.

A pair of clippers will bring the chance for minor snow accumulations on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by colder air to open the New Year.