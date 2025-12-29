Minnesota Wakes Up To Fresh Snow From Sunday Storm
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A fresh blanket of snow has covered much of Minnesota after the latest snowstorm on Sunday.
Snow totals:
Mankato - 9.0"
Madison Lake - 8.0"
Forest Lake - 7.2"
Burnsville - 7.0"
Shoreview - 7.0"
Roseville - 7.0"
Plato - 6.7"
Otsego - 6.5"
Greenfield - 6.4"
Corcoran - 6.2"
Maple Grove - 6.2"
Apple Valley - 6.0"
Luxemburg - 6.0"
MSP - 5.8"
Alexandria - 5.8"
Chanhassen - 5.6"
Orrock - 5.5"
Dassel 5.1"
Princeton - 4.8"
Avon - 4.5"
Rice - 4.5"
Little Falls - 4.0"
Kimball - 4.0"
Duxbury - 4.0"
Ottertail - 3.5"
Baxter - 3.0"
Park Rapids - 2.0"
(We'll add more totals around the state as they come in to the National Weather Service.)
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, but we are not expecting any additional snow with this system. The Advisory is in place due to expected blowing snow.
A pair of clippers will bring the chance for minor snow accumulations on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by colder air to open the New Year.
