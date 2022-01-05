Snowfall Totals Around Minnesota from Latest Snowstorm

UNDATED -- Snow totals around Minnesota from this latest round of snow are coming in generally between four and two inches of snow.

Snow totals (as of 8:00 a.m.):

Two Harbors - 6"

Moose Lake - 5"

Chisholm - 4"

North Branch - 3.7"

Pleasant Lake - 3.5"

Woodbury - 3.5"

Long Prairie - 3.3"

Maple Grove - 3.2"

Camp Ripley - 3.1"

Bertha - 3.1"

Bemidji - 3"

Orrock - 2.8"

St. Joseph - 2.3"

Rice - 2.2"

Sartell - 2.2"

Cold Spring - 2"

Melrose - 2"

Albany - 1.4"

Here in St. Cloud, the National Weather Service says we officially had 2.1 inches of snow. St. Cloud's snow total is now just over 22 inches for the season, which is about four inches above normal so far.