Snow Totals from Wednesday’s Blizzard

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says here in St. Cloud we officially had 3.1 inches of snow on Wednesday. Pleasant Lake was at 3.2 inches of snow.

The heaviest snow fell around the Twin Cities metro area. Maple Grove had nine inches, Richfield 8.7 inches, Chanhassen 8.2 inches, and Fridley 7.2 inches.

In southern Minnesota, where the National Guard had to be called out, they generally had between five and six inches of snow.