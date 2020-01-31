Snow Totals: Central, Southern Minnesota Gets Fresh Coat of Snow

UNDATED -- The forecast was calling for central and southern Minnesota to get between one and two inches of snow Friday, however many areas got more than that and - in some cases - a lot more.

The National Weather Service says here in central Minnesota Eden Valley has four inches of new snow, Clearwater and Litchfield 3.1, Buffalo 3, St. Cloud 2.6, and Foreston 2.4 inches.

Down in southwestern Minnesota Canby tops the list with 8 inches of new snow, followed by Minneota at 5.2.

We'll be adding more snow totals as they are reported to the National Weather Service.