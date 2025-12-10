UNDATED (WJON News) -- Weather forecasters in Minnesota were right on with their prediction of three to seven inches of snowfall across the state.

Snow totals around Minnesota:

Thief River Falls - 8.0"

Fertile - 7.8"

Motley - 7.0"

Grandy - 6.9"

Pelican Rapids - 5.9"

Otsego - 5.8"

St. Cloud - 5.6"

Mora - 5.0"

St. Stephen - 4.5"

Albany - 4.1"

(We'll be adding to the snow totals list as more reports come in throughout the morning.)

With Tuesday's snow, St. Cloud is now up to about 17.5 inches of snow so far for this season. We're about 7.0 inches above normal for the season so far.

We'll see some light snow in Minnesota on Wednesday, another clipper heads for mainly Iowa on Thursday, a dusting of snow with the cold front Friday morning, and another clipper for Iowa on Saturday.

The good news, though, is that next week, the active weather and cold will ease!