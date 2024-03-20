1-2 Punch of Winter Weather in Minnesota Taking Shape

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Wednesday will be cold and dry, but winter weather returns Thursday with a few inches of snow expected late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Of course, spring officially arrived this week but it isn't going to feel or look like it over the next several days.

Much of central Minnesota could see four to six inches of snow with the first system. The bulk of the snow will fall in the St. Cloud area from about 7:00 p.m. Thursday through 6:00 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says you should plan on slick roads and slower travel Thursday night-Friday morning.

Looking ahead, a more significant storm is set to impact the region on Sunday and could last into Tuesday.

Looking ahead, multiple rounds of heavy snow are looking more likely late this weekend through early next week.

St. Cloud has had just a trace of snow so far in March. Normally we'd have about 5.6 inches of snow by this point in the month. We've had just 13.6 inches of snow so far this season, which is 26.9 inches below normal for this point in the season.

