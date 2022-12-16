Snoop Dogg and Master P Partner with Minnesota Cereal Co.

Two huge names in the Hip-Hop world have now partnered with Minnesota based cereal company, Post Cereals.

Snoop Dogg and Master P were in the Twin Cities this week to promote and announce their new cereal that will be produced by cereal company Post, which is headquartered in Lakeville, Minnesota.

Master P was in the Twin Cities and made a stop at KARE 11 to talk about his vision of the future including this cereal line. There will be three different cereals. And he stressed the importance of having African American owned companies. He said before, he had thought that Aunt Jemima and Uncle Bens rice were black owned companies, but they weren't, they just had the faces of fictitious people on them. He thinks it's important that there is a recognizable African American owned companies while they (Snoop and Master P) are still alive and well. Bringing diversity to the cereal industry.

Master P also said that we should celebrate people while they are still alive, and not after they have passed. Make a big deal out of people and show your appreciation of them before they pass away, especially in the hip hop world. He said since we have lost so many recently, it's especially important now to make that a priority.

There will be three different cereals in this line, and will be available June of 2023.

