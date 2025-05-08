Small Fire Breaks Out at Meeker County Jail Wednesday

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a small fire broke out in the Meeker County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says that at around 1:20 p.m., a fire broke out in a jail cell.

The fire was started from construction sparks and was quickly extinguished by maintenance staff with a fire extinguisher.

The jail was then ventilated by the Litchfield Fire Department.

