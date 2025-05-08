Small Fire Breaks Out at Meeker County Jail Wednesday
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a small fire broke out in the Meeker County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says that at around 1:20 p.m., a fire broke out in a jail cell.
The fire was started from construction sparks and was quickly extinguished by maintenance staff with a fire extinguisher.
The jail was then ventilated by the Litchfield Fire Department.
LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations
Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television
From "Who Shot J.R.?" to the tearful goodbye on the final episode of M*A*S*H, TV Guide — and those unforgettable covers — were once a treasured part of every TV lover’s routine.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy
From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz