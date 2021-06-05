Sluggers Take the Field at Home Runs for Healing Event [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Despite sweltering temperatures, central Minnesotans are putting their slugging skills to the test at Dick Putz Field on Saturday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Rotaract group is hosting the first-ever Home Runs for Healing event until 5:00 p.m.

The home run derby is broken down into two groups: ages 10 to 15 with a cut off of 200 feet, and 16 and up at 275 feet. For a suggested donation of $20, batters step up to the plate, hit as many balls as they can in two minutes, and earn prizes depending on where their hits land.

Every home run knocked out of the park is good for one entry in the drawing for the grand prize of a $500 Scheels gift card and 10 tickets to the June 13th Twins game. In addition to the derby, there are food trucks, live music, games, and a beer garden.

All of the money raised at the event is going towards St. Cloud Rotaract member Clare Richards’ participation in the Dancing with our Stars fundraiser later this month where she will be raising money for the Central MN Child Advocacy Center.

The center, located in Sartell, provides resources and support for kids who have experienced physical, sexual, or emotional abuse.

Home Runs for Healing

