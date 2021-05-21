Dancing with our Stars Set for June 14th at St. John’s

COLLEGEVILLE -- The Dancing with our Stars event is back this year, but it's going virtual. It will be held on Monday, June 14th at 7:00 p.m. with the five dancing pairs performing live from the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater at St. John's University.

There won't be an in-person audience but you can watch it live online for free.

Rene Knippel is the event chair and a board member for the Women's Fund. She says there is a lot of money on the line for five local charities.

It's huge. The winner of the event has the opportunity to win a $15,000 grant for their charity. So, when we're talking about Central Minnesota and these charities we're impacting that's a significant bonus for them.

The second-place finisher wins $10,000 for their charity, 3rd place gets $5,000, and the 4th and 5th places each get $2,000.

Each dancer's selected charity also gets to keep all of the money they raise for them. Ryan Cross is dancing for Anna Marie's Alliance, Kim Miller Swenson is dancing for St. Cloud Pride, Matt Parks is dancing for St. Cloud StandDown, Clare Richards is dancing for Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center, and Cece Terlouw is dancing for Terebinth Refuge. All of the charities have to align with the Women's Fund mission.

This is the 5th year for the competition and the biggest event of the year for the Women's Fund.

Get our free mobile app