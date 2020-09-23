Slight Chance for Thunderstorms Wednesday Night

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms are forecast to develop over northern and eastern Minnesota Wednesday night and move southeast.

Storms within the Marginal risk could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

While we don't want any severe weather, we could use some rain. So far this month we've only had .63 inches of rain in St. Cloud, which is more than two inches below normal. We're also nearly two inches below normal for the year.

Friday will be the last "summer-like" day for a while.