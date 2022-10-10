Slight Chance for Thunderstorms in Minnesota on Tuesday

Slight Chance for Thunderstorms in Minnesota on Tuesday

National Weather Service
Thunderstorms will persist into the evening hours before moving east of the area.

A few of these storms may be severe, with the main hazards being large hail and damaging winds.

Much cooler temperatures will follow the front for the latter half of the week, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon. Dry conditions are expected for the end of the week.

