Skid Steer Destroyed in Albany Township Fire

ALBANY TOWNSHIP -- Fire destroyed a piece of heavy equipment and caused some damage to a Stearns County outbuilding Friday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a report of a fire at around 8:45 a.m. in Albany Township. First responders went to an address in the 25000 block of 350th Street to find a skid steer on fire inside the outbuilding.

Authorities worked with the homeowner, 34-year-old Ross Klaphake, to use a tractor to pull the skid steer outside.

The outbuilding sustained minimal damage, primarily some charring to the underside of the roof, but the skid steer was heavily damaged.

No one was hurt in the incident.

