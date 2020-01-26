SJU Tops Carleton for 17th Consecutive Win

The no. 2 ranked St. John's University basketball team held on to beat Carleton College on the road on Saturday.

The Johnnies build up a solid lead in the opening half of the game, outscoring Carleton 35-29.

The Knights rallied in the second half, a chunk of game time that saw 11 lead changes. SJU closed out the final minutes with an 11-3 run and held on to win it 78-71.

Jubie Alade led the team with 23 points and nine rebounds. Colton Codute and Lucas Walford each added 17 points.

The Johnnies improve to 17-1 and 13-0 MIAC. They will host Gustavus Adolphus College on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.