EYOTA -- Authorities have released the names of the six people killed early Friday morning in a wrong-way crash in southeastern Minnesota.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Christopher Peterson and 47-year-old Ester Peters of Rochester, 23-year-old Shayla Peterson of Paynesville, 54-year-old Shelia Eagle, 29-year-old Tamara Eagle and 11-year-old Nyobee Richardson all of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the fatal crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 90 in Olmstead County near the town of Eyota.

Preliminary reports indicate a vehicle was going the wrong way heading east when it struck another vehicle going west. Patrol spokesman Scott Wasserman says one of the cars caught fire.

Three people were in each vehicle.

Investigators are trying to determine which vehicle was going the wrong way and the speed of each vehicle.