September 29, 1937 – February 2, 2026

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Mary Zenzen, who died on Monday, February 2, 2026, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Monday, February 16, 2026, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Tuesday, February 17, at 10:30 a.m.

Mary Annella Zenzen was born September 29, 1937, the second of six children, to Richard and Clara (Dehmer) Zenzen in Padua, Minn. She attended District #156 School in Elrosa, Minn., and Saint Benedict’s High School in St. Joseph, Minn. She entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on September 5, 1951, was received into the novitiate on June 15, 1955, receiving the name Pius, made her first monastic profession on July 11, 1956, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1959. She returned to her baptismal name in 1969. She celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2006 and her 60th Jubilee in 2016.

In 1961, S. Mary received a bachelor’s degree in nursing with a minor in science from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn. She was then assigned to the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, where she worked for 14 years. During that time, she worked primarily in maternity and pediatrics as head nurse or supervisor and was a clinical instructor for nursing students. In 1974, S. Mary was assigned to St. Benedict’s Hospital in Ogden, Utah. Her nursing responsibilities were varied but included maternity, pediatrics, orthopedics and serving as night nursing supervisor.

In 1980, the sisters serving in Utah were granted approval to become an independent priory. To prepare, S. Mary received her master’s degree in applied theology from the Graduate Theological Union (GTU) in Berkeley, Calif., in 1988. Mount Benedict Monastery was established as an independent monastery in 1994, and S. Mary served as the first prioress of the new foundation for a four-year term. She was re-elected in 1998 and 2002. While serving as prioress, she also worked as a chaplain in the Pastoral Care Department at Ogden Regional Medical Center. In 2013, S. Mary was assigned to Saint Scholastica Convent, where she became a valuable resource with her background in nursing, taking patients to appointments and helping other sisters as their needs required.

S. Mary is survived by the members of her Benedictine community, her brothers, Earl (Elaine) and Ronald (+Mary), her sister, Arlene (Ralph) Clement, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, William (Bernice) and Gerald (Judy).

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.