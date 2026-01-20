April 28, 1951 – January 20, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Karen Streveler, who died on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home.

Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Monday, January 26, 2026, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Tuesday, January 27, at 10:30 a.m.

S. Karen was born April 28, 1951, to Bernard and Pauline (Brantner) Streveler in Eau Claire, Wis., the eldest of four children. She attended Sacred Heart School in Eau Claire and Elk Mound Elementary and High School in Elk Mound, Wis. S. Karen entered Saint Bede Monastery in Eau Claire on August 22, 1973, was received into the novitiate on June 9, 1974, made her first monastic profession on July 11, 1975, and her perpetual profession on July 11, 1979. She celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 2000 and her Golden Jubilee in 2025. On August 15, 2010, she joined Saint Benedict’s Monastery with other members of Saint Bede Monastery.

S. Karen earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in library science from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in Eau Claire and a master’s degree in Christian spirituality from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb. She also pursued graduate studies at Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa, and the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.

S. Karen devoted her life to education and monastic service. She taught third graders at several schools in Wisconsin, including St. Mary’s in Altoona, Holy Ghost in Chippewa Falls and St. Patrick’s, Sacred Heart and Immaculate Conception, all in Eau Claire. Her ministry extended beyond the classroom to significant leadership roles within her community. At Saint Bede Monastery, S. Karen served as food service supervisor, community secretary and treasurer, director of pre-novitiate and novices, secretary/treasurer for the Monastic Congregation of Saint Benedict (formerly the Federation of Saint Benedict), community archivist and spiritual director.

At Saint Benedict’s Monastery, S. Karen served on the vocation team and was a member of the Formation Community. In 2017, she was appointed as treasurer on the monastery’s leadership team. In this role, she served on various monastery committees and on the community council, acted as a corporate member of the College of Saint Benedict, and launched several programs for monastery employees: a quarterly education program called Benedictine Values: Learning and Living to help employees understand the Rule of Benedict and core Benedictine values and a departmental team-building initiative to foster creative collaboration across departments.

Throughout each of her ministries, S. Karen served as photographer for special community events, and her photography was featured in two exhibits at the monastery’s Art and Heritage Place in 2017 and 2024. After completing her term as treasurer, she served as secretary/treasurer for the Monastic Congregation while continuing her photography and creating artisan pieces for the community gift shops.

S. Karen is survived by members of her Benedictine community, her sister, Theresa Czubakowski, her brother, Ron and his family, her niece, Jennifer Lashley, and her brother Douglas’ family. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Douglas, brother-in-law Ron Czubakowski, nephew Tommy Czubakowski, and great-nephew C.J. Lashley.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.