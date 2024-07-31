U.S. Women’s, Men’s Olympic Gymnasts Coming to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Once again, the American gymnasts are the stars in the early days of the Olympic games.

You'll be able to see many of them perform live in Minneapolis after the competition is over. Their Gold Over America Tour will be stopping at Target Center on Friday, September 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Led by Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time. The pop concert-style showcase will also feature her teammates Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.

The United States Women's Gymnastics team has won the gold medal in the team competition.

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3 Getty Images loading...

The U.S. men's team won the bronze medal and members Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Fred Richard will also be on the tour.

Get our free mobile app

They say more athletes will be added to the list.

The men's individual competition is Wednesday and the women's individual competition is on Thursday at the Olympic Games in Paris.

READ RELATED ARTICLES