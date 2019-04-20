Silver Lake Man Dies in Wright County Fatal Crash

SOUTH HAVEN -- A Silver Lake man died in a single-vehicle crash in Wright County on Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Highway 55 near South Haven.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep was going west on Highway 55 when it left the road, entered the ditch, vaulted off of a driveway approach, and came to a stop at a local business.

The driver of the Jeep, 47-year-old Chad Rannow of Silver Lake, died in the crash. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

They are unsure whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash.