Sigrida G. Nixon, 72, Princeton

December 10, 1948 - November 23, 2021

Sigrida G. Nixon, age 72 of Princeton, MN, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Fairview Northland Hospital, Princeton.

Sigrida was born the daughter of Evalds and Hanna Thea (Fock) Geidans on December 10, 1948, in Rellingen, Germany. As a young child, her family moved to America and settled in Minnesota. Sigrida graduated from Aitkin High School in 1967 and attended Brainerd Community College and Bemidji State College. She was united in marriage to Robert Nixon on June 8, 1968, in Aitkin. They made their home in Princeton.

Sigrida was active with Friends of the Library and volunteered many years at the elementary school. She was a proud Democrat, an avid reader, and enjoyed genealogy. What she cherished most was her family, children, and grandchildren.

Sigrida is survived by her loving husband, Robert; children, Thea Nixon, Robbie (Patience) Nixon, Inta (Clinton) Buhr, and Andy Nixon; grandchildren, Neal and Nora; her mother, Thea Geidans; siblings, Ilga (Paul) Janouskovec, Karl Geidans, Ingrid DeVries, Margaret (Bob) Michaels, and Kathy (Brian) Dow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sigrida was preceded in death by her father; and brothers, Peter and Hans Geidans.

Memorials may be given in Sigrida’s name to a library of your choice.