February 22, 1956 - March 9, 2026

William Patrick “Bill” Keefe, 70, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2026. Bill was born on February 22, 1956, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, to Dan and Yvonne Keefe.

Bill lived a full and meaningful life centered around family, hard work, and the outdoors. He took great pride in his career and dedicated more than 30 years working for Coborn’s as a semi driver. Known for his strong work ethic and reliability, Bill built many friendships during his years on the road and was proud of the work he did.

Outside of work, Bill enjoyed the simple things that brought him happiness: fishing, cars, hockey, baseball and spending time outdoors. Above all, he cherished his grandchildren, who brought him tremendous joy.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Dan Keefe.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Anita; his daughter, Dana; his stepsons, Mike and David; and his beloved grandchildren Brady, Mikey, Josie, Charlie, Joey, Walker, and Kennedy. He is also survived by his mother, Yvonne Keefe, and his siblings Mike, Diane, Tim, Patty, and Jeff, along with many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 19 at St. Augustine’s Church in St. Cloud, with Mass to follow. A Celebration of Life will be held afterward at Riverside Terrace in Sauk Rapids.

In honor of Bill’s life and love for the outdoors, the family asks that you plant a tree in his memory.

Bill will be remembered for his dedication to family, his hard working spirit, and the quiet pride he carried throughout his life. His memory will live on in the many lives he touched.