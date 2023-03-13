Sidney L. Lhotka, 72, St. Cloud

October 14, 1950 - March 12, 2023

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Sid Lhotka, 72 of St. Cloud who died on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Golden Heart Homes in Savage. The Rev. Zach Hoffman will officiate and burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Sid was born October 14, 1950 in St. Cloud to Leroy & Treva (Blume) Lhotka. He married Marcia Ann Sluss on September 12, 1970 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1970-1974 as a tail gunner in B-52s, flying missions as part of the Strategic Air Command and combat missions during the Vietnam War. Sid was a CPA and operated his own firm for many years. He enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, and taking trips with his travel trailer. He and Marcia had a wonderful group of friends that always found ways to have fun and make each other laugh. Sid most recently enjoyed wintering in Tucson, enjoying the community and sunshine in Arizona. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and especially his grandkids who he was very proud of.

He is survived by his sons, Dale (Freya) of Kodiak, AK; John (Amanda) of Excelsior; grandchildren, Coen, Asher, Aurora and Autumn Lhotka, sister, Sandra Colomy of Hoffman Estates, IL.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Marcia in 2019.