Sidewalk Art in Sauk Rapids Provides Inspiration

The Benton County fair has been going on all this week, and if you don't get there early in the day, you may wind up parking a few blocks away. But this isn't all bad. Yes, I did wind up walking a bit further than I may have wanted to, being that it was an every day event at the fair, but walking along the sidewalk provided some positive feelings. Inspiration, even.

This says "Stop, don't read this. The Poetry is not here. Poetry lives in the leaves, in their rustle, in their veins. Their texture whispers the wind. Go now. Find your verse".

This one reads "I once met the mayor. And he had really cool hair. I shook his hand. It felt so grand. St. Cloud is in his care".

And finally, this is the last one that I walked by. Reading "If I were a bee, I would kiss the tender petal skies and drink the nectar of lazy summer days."

I'm guessing that there are more of these little sayings around this area on other parts of the sidewalk. But this is as far as I got walking to and from my car when attending the Benton County fair.

There is so much negativity in the world right now, it's nice to see something that is a bit more positive. This has probably been etched into this sidewalk for years. I just happened to see it this week. It's pretty cool. Bring on more of it!

