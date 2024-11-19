Shrek Jr. Comes To Life At Sartell Middle School

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Junior High students in Sartell are bringing a beloved Disney movie to life. Sartell-St. Stephen Middle School students are putting on Shrek Jr. the musical.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The kids are doing everything for the show from costumes to props to sets. 8th grader Wylie Schmitz is playing the Pied Piper, Little Shrek, and the Knight. He says it can be challenging to manage all three roles:

"It's just a little bit of juggling around to get changed into different costumes cause you have to get in a, you have to get it in in a certain period of time."

Schmitz says it is a lot of pressure for his classmates to be doing everything but it is fun for them to take on the extra responsibility. He also says all kids should join plays because it is a great way to make a lot of friends.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Roger Barrett is playing Lord Farquaad and Papa Ogre and he says everyone has really pulled together on the show:

"I'm actually surprised that we actually were able to hold it together but we are, there's just a few people helping us Cicharz, Pat, all those people but by ourselves we usually get the job done and I'm very surprised and happy that we were able to hold things together when things get rough."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Barrett says they are like one big theater family and everyone has been great about helping each other out. The students have done all the marketing for the play too including designing t-shirts and posters.

Shrek Jr. is taking place at the middle school on Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and it is free to attend.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Best New Artist winners, ranked by popularity today Stacker ranks Grammy Best New Artist winners by Spotify data to see who is most popular today Gallery Credit: Lisa Borten

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker