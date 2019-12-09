Large Areas Taking Shape In Future Sartell Middle School [VIDEO]

SARTELL -- As we approach the midway point of the school year, construction is right on schedule inside the future Sartell Middle School.

In the biggest areas of the renovation, crews have the framing installed in the science rooms, transformed the old industrial tech space into the new choir/music room and opened up the media center.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says the classrooms will be getting a light remodel which involves mostly cosmetic work.

We will put ceiling tile back up, add new flooring, change the maroon paint color out and then we will have a middle school classroom.

The rest of the building will see updated carpeting, paint and ceiling tiles. Spaces such as the cafeteria, auditorium and gym will remain the same

Schwiebert says it's going to be a busy summer for them, as once this school year ends, the district start moving equipment into their new building as the district reshuffles grade levels, and will spend the summer renovating the future Riverview Intermediate School.

We got to fill in a pool, we have to redo the media space, we are talking about the south gym being a gymnastics area and then we are creating a STEM area.

The cost of the renovations of the former high school into the future middle school are roughly 11-million and if things go well they expect to wrap up in May.