Vote Now: Help Name the Sartell Intermediate School

SARTELL -- If you live in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district you can help name the future intermediate school building. Voting starts Monday and continues through May 24th.

A committee whittled down a list of about 75 names down to the final three: Mississippi Mills Intermediate School, Riverview Intermediate School, and Watab River Intermediate School.

The top vote-getting school name will go through the school board for final approval with a community reveal planned for this fall.

You can vote on the school district's website , or paper ballots are available at each school office and the District Service Center.

The grade 3 through 5 intermediate school will be in the current Sartell Middle School building and will open in the 2020-2021 school year.