Big Changes Happening Inside Future Sartell Middle School [VIDEO]

SARTELL -- There's been quite the transformation taking place inside the future Sartell Middle School.

Construction crews have spent this school year renovating the former high school to fit the needs of the district's 6th-8th graders.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says one area their current middle school lacks is a true media center, which is a focal point in their renovations.

At the current middle school the original library we turned into four classrooms about four years ago, so we are getting a media center back which we are happy about.

Upstairs a new secured entry has been created, a fresh coat of paint has been added to the walls, lockers and classrooms and new carpeting is being installed.

In the lower portion of the building, the science rooms, choir and band area and theater space has been reconfigured in their new home.

Site Manager John Waletzko says one unique feature downstairs is a new student gathering space next to the science rooms.

On the side panels and ceiling in this room we are putting a 3D affect throughout the area to help create an ice cave feel.

Renovations are on track to be completed by May. Schweibert says a new element they were able to work into the remodel was in the family and consumer science labs.

This was an area we didn't initially think we would have the resources to do, but through our LTFM fund and partnerships we've found a way to get this done with some new cabinets, paint and appliances.

Once construction is wrapped up the district will begin moving classroom furniture from the current middle school into the building.

From there minor construction will start inside the future Riverview Intermediate school before the start of the new school year.