Arndt Named New Principal At Sartell Middle School

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District has selected Laura Arndt as the new Sartell Middle School principal beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

Arndt served as an Assistant Principal at Sartell Middle School this past year and previously served as an Instructional Coach for three years at Oak Ridge Elementary.

Prior to her time in the District, Arndt was employed in Sauk Rapids-Rice as a classroom teacher and Instructional Coach.

Arndt takes over as Sartell Middle School Principal from Kurt Stumpf who was selected to serve as superintendent for the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.