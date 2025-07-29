Talk about your gentle giants!

Shorty is a sweet girl now living at the Tri-County Humane Society. She's ready for a new home. Maybe yours.

Shorty is a 5-year-old big girl -- 70 pounds -- and has a gorgeous face.

Go Shorty, It's Your Birthday!

What kind of a doggo is she?

Shorty's spayed, house-trained, knows basic cues and is gentle with small children.

She's had other dogs live with her and she did just fine.

Shorty likes cats, too. But she plays a little too rough with them, so a home without small animals like cats may be the best match for her.

TCHS staffers say this big girl can be a little standoffish with folks she doesn't know. But staffers say they have some tips on socializing her to her new environment and people.

Shorty is said to not be a big fan of water or car rides. Though she went on a field trip to a park in Sauk Rapids and did great. And she was happy as a clam in the water, too. So...

And just look at the fun she had.

Staffers say Shorty is a determined gal, can be a little stubborn and tends to pull hard on her leash. (She's very strong.) But staffers also have some great tips for obedience training.

Shorty's adoption fee's been reduced to $50.

Ready to meet this golden girl? You should visit her at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Shorty.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in the Kennel Room 2, K.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

