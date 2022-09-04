Shooting near Midway Under Investigation at Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL -- Investigators are looking for the suspect in a shooting Saturday night on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla says it happened around 10:00 p.m. near the north entrance to the Midway near the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street as a large group of kids were fighting.

There was a single shot fired and created chaos...the crowd started to run in all directions. It's important to note that the shot was fired with dozens of law enforcement officers within 15 to 20 feet of the group where that shot took place.

One victim was taken to Regions Hospital with a non-life threatening leg wound. Officials believe he was the target of the alleged shooter.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says law enforcement is stepping up their presence on the fairgrounds Sunday and Monday as a result of the incident.

We have asked our partners once again to help us help the public have a great State Fair. So you're going to see a doubling of the State Patrol that was here over the course of fair... and we're going keep that through not just today but also through Labor Day to make sure that the fair is safe.

Harrington says he believes that quick action by officers in the area prevented further violence. Authorities say the shooter was able to get away as fairgoers were running for safety and no suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with photos, videos, or any other information related to the shooting is asked to contact john.engle@msfpd.org or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Tip Line at 651-793-7000.

