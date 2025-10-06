October 2, 1936 - October 5, 2025

Funeral Services will be private for Shriley R. Zager, age 89, who passed away peacefully Sunday at Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell. Rev. David Strohschein will officiate and burial will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids.

Shirley was born October 2, 1936 in Neillsville, WI to Albert and Fern (Olson) Holt. She married Robert Zager on August 13, 1955 in Neillsville, WI. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sartell and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 254 in Sauk Rapids. Shirley worked in the office at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home for 13 years and retired in May 1986. She liked camping, bowling and to travel. Shirley was a spunky, giving, caring and generous woman who treasured time spent with family.

Shirley is survived by her children, Rick Zager of Frederic, WI Michael (Vicki) Zager of St. Cloud, Sandra (Don) Murphy of Rice and Juli Popp (Keith Huhne) of Rice; grandchildren, Brad, Eric, Katie, Joe, Emily and Alison; great grandchildren, “the littles” Grayson, Emma, Aurora, Jack, Tess, Cassius and sister; Kathryn Kent of Winona.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Robert on June 2, 2012; sisters, Barbara Henchen, Mary Ellen Johnson, Nancy Tresemer and brother, William Holt.