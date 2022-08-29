Shirley Mattson, 77, St. Cloud

March 26, 1945 - August 27, 2022

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Shirley Mattson, age 77, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Shirley (Fischer) Mattson, was born March 26, 1945 to Marcella (Stein), & Lawrence Fischer, in Waterville Minnesota. She lived in St. Joseph, MN for most of her young life. She met and married the love of her life, Duane Mattson on January 19, 1974. One of the things they loved to do together, was dance. You could see the magic in their connection when you watched them dance. Together they raised 5 children. Shirley was the matriarch of her family. She was a stay at home mom and dedicated her life to being a wonderful caregiver to her family. She was an amazing cook, took great pride in keeping a clean house, making sure her family had a home cooked meal every night, and had everything they needed. She loved going to bingo with her sister Cindy and the casino every Saturday with her husband and daughter Nicole. She also loved her flower gardens and fun garden decorations. She helped to raise her grandson, Mason.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Duane; daughters, Tina Fischer of Maple Grove, MN, Stacy Sell of Savage, MN, Nicole of St. Cloud, MN, Aaron Philippi of St. Cloud, MN; son, Brian Mattson of St. Cloud, MN; grandsons, Trevor, Riley, Austin, Gavin, Mason, Sheldon, Preston; and sister, Sandy Fischer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marcella (Stein) and Lawrence Fischer; daughter Lisa Mattson; brothers, Genie, Jimmy, Allen; and sisters, Rosie, Joann, Gerry, Cindy .