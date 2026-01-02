October 17, 1930 - December 30, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Shirley Elaine Hamann, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Princeton, Minnesota, on December 30, 2025, surrounded by the love of her children and grandchildren. Funeral Services will be Monday, January 5, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

In the week before her passing, Shirley offered words that captured the way she lived her life: “There is always so much to look forward to.” Shirley always looked forward. She looked forward to trips both big and small, to starting a good book, and to card games-especially cribbage. Most of all, she looked forward to time spent with family and friends. She always showed up with a smile and smartly dressed.

Shirley was born on October 17, 1930, to Florence and Harold Bonkowske on the family farm in Bogus Brook. Her faith was a lifelong anchor; she was baptized, confirmed, and married at Zion Lutheran Church. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1948 but continued to be a life-long learner. She loved reading about history.

On May 21, 1949, Shirley married Donald Hamann, who lived just down the road. Together they built a life rooted in hard work and devotion-milking cows, raising crops, and raising their four children: Connie, Sandy, Ron, and Rod. Shirley’s steady presence, generosity, and care shaped her family and farm alike.

Shirley gave freely of her time and talents to Zion Lutheran Church, serving in many roles over the years. She was also a proud Mille Lacs County Fair Board member and volunteered with several organizations, including the American Legion. Community mattered deeply to Shirley, and she showed her love through service.

Shirley is survived by her children, Connie Haubenschild of Plymouth, Sandy Haehn (Jon) of Zimmerman, Ron Hamann (Linda) of Milaca, and Rod Hamann (Connie) of Princeton. She leaves behind a legacy of love through her grandchildren, Karlyn, Heidi, Heather, Jamie, Jason, Nicole, Kristin, Ross, Molly, Jackie, and John; her great-grandchildren, Alex, Auggie, Rachel, Rylea, Cody, Kenzie, Adynn, Gabrielle, Jill, Elaine, Piper, Ethan, Hallie, Brynn, Charlotte, Logan, Brooklyn, Joseph, Allyson, Brody, Connor, Daniel, and Hannah; and her brother, Roger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hamann; her brother, Jim Bonkowske; her sister-in-law, Marion Bonkowske; her nephew, Brad Bonkowske; her son-in-law, Jim Haubenschild; and her parents, Florence and Harold Bonkowske.

Shirley’s life was one of faith, family, service, and joy in the everyday. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched and in the reminder she leaves us all: to always have something to look forward to, especially time with family. She was looking forward to her first great-great grandchild.

In lieu flowers, the family requests memorials to American Cancer Association, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and Zion Lutheran Church.