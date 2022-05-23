Shirley H. (Petron) Gebhardt, 88, Sauk Rapids

May 5, 1934 - May 21, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota for Shirley (Petron) Gebhardt, age 88, who passed away on Saturday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Annunciation Cemetery, Mayhew Lake, Minnesota. Visitation will be 9:30-11:30 before the Mass at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Shirley was born May 5, 1934 in Saint Cloud to Ralph and Virginia (Hess) Petron. She married John Gebhardt October 26, 1957 at Annunciation Catholic Church, Mayhew Lake. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1952 and went on to Abbott Northwestern Hospital School of X-ray Technology in Minneapolis. She received her certification from the American Registry of Radiology in 1954 and worked in Radiology at the St. Cloud Hospital for 10 years. She then worked at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 24 years, retiring as the Chief Radiologic Technologist. Shirley was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Parish where she was a member of the choir, Christian Women’s Society, and various other ministries. She was a member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists and the Minnesota Society of Radiologic Technologists where she was a past officer. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and attended all of her grandchildren’s school events. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, and especially going north to “look at the leaves.” She was an avid golfer and quilter, and enjoyed gardening, playing cards, baking and cooking.

She is survived by her four daughters, Laurie (Rick) Bolin of Lakeville, Lisa (Jim) Beckmann of Faribault, Leslie (Ivar) Tait of Faribault, and Lynda (Andy) Reeder of Chicago; 13 grandchildren Katie Shead, Megan Rieb, Dr. Michael Beckmann (Samantha), Joseph Beckmann, Maggie Beckmann, Grace (Kyle) McAvoy, Robert (Hannah) Tait, James Tait, Thomas (Zanny) Reeder, Alex Reeder, Katherine Reeder, Jessica Bolin and Mitchell Bolin; three great grandchildren, Carter and Cameron Shead and Maeve McAvoy; sisters, Gloria Buettner and Kathy (James) Gottwalt; brothers, James (Bev), Willard (Pat) and Gerald (Kathy); sisters-in-law, Dorrain, Renee, and Joyce Petron, Marilyn Hendricks, Carole Gebhardt; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John (2010); parents; brothers, Glenn, Donald, Gale and Dennis; brothers-in-law, Leo Buettner, Donald and Bill Gebhardt, John Gans; and sisters-in-law Louise Gebhardt and Muriel Gans-Zimmer.