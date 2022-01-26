Shirley Ann Winkelman, 94, Clear Lake

November 16, 1927 – January 24, 2022

The Mass of Christian Burial For Shirley Ann (Kraemer) Winkelman, age 94, will be held 10:30AM, Monday, January 31th, at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. A visitation will be held from 4PM to 8 PM, Sunday, January 30th, at the church in Clear Lake, as well as an hour before the service on Monday. Parish prayers will be held Sunday at 5:00PM. Shirley entered her spiritual journey on January 24, 2022, in the comfort of her daughter’s home.

Shirley began her earthly journey on November 16, 1927, the daughter of Eldred Sr, and Carolyn (Netz) Kraemer. She was one of seven children. Shirley attended Clear Lake High School, graduating in 1946. She married Everett Winkelman on July 27, 1949, at St. Marcus Parish, Clear Lake, MN. Shirley worked at Walgreens, was a nanny, owned and operated a restaurant with her husband Everett, and then was a full-time mother.

Her greatest joy was family, gardening, and baking. Shirley taught CCD classes at St. Marcus, was a 4-H leader for over 30 years, where she served on the advisory board and the 4-H camp board. Shirley was named Queen for Palmer Days in 2008, was the Senior Volunteer Queen of the Sherburne County Fair in 1998, as well as the Senior Citizen Volunteer of the year 2005.

Shirley was the mother of six children: Larry (Penny) Kelliher, MN; Ellen Sievert, Becker; Sharon, St Cloud; John (Tammy), St. Cloud; Yvonne (Todd) Schendzielos, Clear Lake; Karen (Dennis) Pilarski, Clear Lake. Shirley was also the grandmother of 10: Paul (Cynda), Suzanne (Greg), Stephen (DeAnna) Winkelman; Michael (Julie), Christopher (Amanda), Parker (Kelly) Schendzielos; Samantha Sievert, Rosamond (Ronnie) Dodd Sievert and Philip and Sara Winkelman. She was also a great-grandmother to 16, as well as a step-grandmother and a step-great-grandmother.

Shirley is survived by her children; brother Jerry Kraemer, Laport, MN; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Charles and MaryAnn Winkelman, St. Cloud.

She is preceded in death by her spouse Everett (March 2013); parents, Eldred and Carolyn Kraemer; in-laws, John and Ellen Winkelman; siblings Eldred Jr., PA, Andrew (Connie), St. Cloud, Richard (Arlene), St, Cloud, Maxine (Buck) Jones, NC, Winnifred (Delroy) Perske, St. Cloud; step-grandson Justin McClung and step-granddaughter Shannon Backes.

Family would like to thank Moments Hospice for their love and caring ways, as well as special friends and angels on earth; Madison L, Dee L., and Barb J.