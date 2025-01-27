Shirley Ann Emerson, 71, St. Joseph

May 9, 1953 - January 24, 2025

With deep sorrow, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Shirley Ann Emerson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother & cherished friend, who peacefully left us on January 24, 2025, after an 8 ½ year courageous battle with lung cancer. She was 71 years old.

Born on May 9, 1953, Shirley spent a lifetime touching the hearts of everyone she met. She shared 50 wonderful years of marriage with her devoted husband, Larry, and was a loving mother to Brian (Holly) & Jason (Jill). Her family was her greatest joy & she was proud to be a grandmother to Meghan, Brayden, Riley, Brooklyn, Henley & Nora, whose lives she brightened with her kindness, wisdom & warmth.

In addition to her husband, children & grandchildren, she is survived by siblings Gary, Mary Jane Nelson, David and Joe.

She was preceded in death by her parents Willard & Luella Braun, brother Jim & grandson Noah.

A celebration of life & burial will be held at The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls in the spring.