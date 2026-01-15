February 7, 1936 – January 12, 2026

Shirley Crowe, age 89 of Morrill passed away January 12, 2026 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, January 16, 2026 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, January 15th at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Shirley Ann Crowe was born February 7, 1936 in Morrill Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to Herman and Vera (Wittwer) Hamers. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1954. She married Dean Crowe on July 6, 1965 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Shirley lived and raised her family near Morrill. She was a parts-runner for Crowe's Garage and also tended bar at the Grub and Pub for many years. She was proud of her collection of bells and always enjoyed Sunday drives with Dean around the countryside. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the staff at The Gardens at Foley and the hospice care providers for all their care and compassion.

She is survived by her children: Dan (Deb Midas), St. Cloud; Glen (Kristine), Duelm; Cindy (Bruce) Ziwicki of Morrill, 3 grandchildren: Nick, Rebecca and Loretta, 5 great grandchildren: Natalie, Zack, Archer, Viggo and Anastasia as well as brothers and sisters: Barb Wassel, Morrill; Joanne (Ralph) Galarneault, Becker; Sharon (Paul) Beaudry, Elk River; Dave (Lila), Andover; Kathy Hamers, Milaca; Al (Barb), Center, ND.; Chris (Jack Thilquist) Rajkowski, Milaca and a sister-in-law, Judy Hamers of Hillman. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dean and brothers and sister; Jim, John, Charlie and Mary Jurek.