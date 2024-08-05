Shirley Ann Barthelemy, 89, Sauk Rapids

July 4, 1935 - August 3, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2024 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township for Shirley Ann Barthelemy, age 89, of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday at Good Shepherd Cottages in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Shirley was born July 4, 1935 in Paynesville to Lloyd “Joe” & Peggy (Bennett) Haines. She married Paul Barthelemy on June 2, 1956 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Shirley was a homemaker and lived in Sauk Rapids most of her life. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where she was involved in Christian Mothers. Shirley enjoyed crossword puzzles, shopping and playing cards. Her family was very important to her, she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, James (Linda) Barthelemy of Sauk Rapids, Joseph Barthelemy of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Jenna, Ryan, Joshua, Jacob, Jordan, Leah, Rachel, Kyle and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul on March 13, 1990; son, Gary; daughter, Ann Scherbing; grandson, Luke; sister, Joan Beresford; brother, Larry Haines and an infant brother, Bruce Haines.