Sheryl M Stewart, 71, Cold Spring

June 14, 1953 - December 28, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Sheryl Stewart, age 71, who died Saturday, December 28, 2024. Burial will be in St. Boniface Parish Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN, and will continue one hour prior to mass at the church.

Sheryl was born on June 14, 1953, Warrenton, Virginia, to Austin “Doc” and Mary (Overman) Harren. She married Frank Stewart on November 20th, 1997, in St. Cloud, MN. Sheryl spent many years working doing one of her favorite things, cooking. She was retired and enjoyed her time doing puzzles, sewing, crafting, reading food magazines, cooking, maintaining her flowers, but enjoyed her time with family most of all. Sheryl loved the holidays and always made that time special for her children and everyone she loved.

She is survived by her husband Frank, her children Neil (Lisa) Rausch, Angel (Tim) Holthaus, Amanda (Charlie) Haley, Jamie, Samantha (Zach) Barron, Kaitlin; her siblings, Mary (Dave) Neisen, Jean (Mike) Birk, Greg (Sue) Harren, Joe (Ann) Harren, Karla Odell; Sister-in-law Deb Harren, Kathy Stewart; Mother-in-Law Lottie Stewart; her 10 grandchildren, Morgan, Eleanor, Austin, William, Eizabeth, Kate, Jacob, Abby, Jonathon, Skylar

She is preceded in death by her parents, Austin “Doc” and Mary Harren; father-in-law, James Stewart, her brother Thomas “Blue” Harren, brother-in-law John Odell; sister-in-law, Cheryl Locnikar.