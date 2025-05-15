Sheryl Ballmann, 64, Sartell

September 5, 1960 - May 7, 2025

Private services were held for Sheryl C. Ballmann, age 64 of Sartell, who died at home surrounded by her loving family on May 7, 2025. Sheryl was diagnosed with cancer and struggled with the effects until her passing. She was buried at the St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell. Arrangements were made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Sheryl was born on September 5, 1960, in Little Falls to Nelson and Ethel (Voit) McDougall. She grew up in Royalton, where she graduated from high school. Sheryl married Lenny Ballmann on September 24, 1988, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. The couple lived in Sartell. She recently retired from her position as a secretary at Apollo High School, where she had worked for the past 7 years.

Sheryl is survived by her husband, Lenny, Sartell; her two sons, Jeremy Ballmann, Minnetonka, and Jared Ballmann, Sartell. She is also survived by her sisters and brother, Sharon (Charles) Popp, Rice; Sandra Tretter, Latta, SC; Sheila (James) Binkley, Royalton; Michael McDougall, Royalton; and Shari Grimsley, Sartell.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Shelly McDougall, and her brother-in-law, Eugene Tretter.