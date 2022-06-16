Sherry C. Bentz, 49, Princeton

May 26, 1973 - June 14, 2022

Sherry C. Bentz, age 49 of Princeton, MN, passed away on June 14, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, with visitation from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Father Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Livonia Cemetery, Zimmerman.

Sherry Christine Ahner was born to Ralph and Audrey (Marty) Ahner on May 26, 1973, in Princeton. She grew up in the Zimmerman area and graduated from Elk River High School in 1991. She went on to attend the Minnesota School of Business, graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration. After graduating, she went on to work in the Accounting/Finance industry at Philips Distillery in Princeton. She was married to the love of her life, Jesse Jay Bentz, Sr., on January 14, 1994, and together they raised their two children.

Sherry was a family-oriented person and was very giving to everyone she knew. She was an amazing cook, and always made her famous spaghetti, homemade soups, and any type of pasta. Sherry enjoyed crocheting and made beautiful creations of blankets and other crafts for her family and friends. She had a love for books, and especially loved reading historical fiction, or gaining knowledge about the world through reading. Above all else, Sherry will be remembered for her love of her family, her kind heart, and the way she never passed judgement. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Sherry is survived by her parents, Ralph (Cheryl) Ahner and Audrey (Ray Schmutz) Ahner; husband of over 28 years, Jesse; children, Jaqlyn (Alexis) Bentz of Richfield and Jesse Jay, Jr. (Abby) Bentz of Princeton; siblings, Jerrold (Cheryl) Ahner of Princeton, Terri (Michel) Prod Homme of Brooklyn Park, and Kerry (Tambi) Ahner of Princeton; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and many other relatives.