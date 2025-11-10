October 6, 1955 – November 7, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home

Sherrill Lynn Kerzman, age 70, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and faithful follower of Jesus Christ, entered into the presence of her Savior on November 7, 2025.

Sherrill was born on October 6, 1955, to Walter E. Barbier Jr. and Elizabeth A. Barbier, and lived a life defined by grace, strength, and compassion. A widow with eight children, Sherrill’s story became one of redemption and love when she married Robert P. Kerzman, a widower with ten children. Together, they built a beautiful blended family rooted in faith, laughter, and enduring devotion—and were blessed with two more children.

Her home was always open, her table always full, and her heart always ready to comfort, encourage, and pray for anyone in need. Sherrill was a born-again Christian whose life was a testimony to God’s redeeming love. Her faith was unshakable, her prayers constant, and her joy contagious. Whether through a warm meal, a kind word, or a listening ear, she reflected Christ’s love to everyone she met.

Sherrill was also an avid reader who found joy and inspiration in the written word. Books were her quiet companions, offering wisdom, comfort, and delight throughout every season of her life—and she loved sharing them with others, often giving a favorite book to encourage or uplift someone she cared about.

Sherrill is survived by her husband, Bob, and their twenty children: Marsha (Matt) Hubert, Jessica (Brad) Pentz, Melissa (Dan) Hubert, Elizabeth (Matthew) Moris, Richard (Amber) Lang, Randy (Ginni) Kerzman, Joanna (Jonathan) Popowich, David (Annika) Kerzman, Benjamin (Arin) Lang, Joshua (Patricia) Kerzman, Joseph (Rachel) Lang, Matthew (Kristin) Kerzman, Abigail (Bryson) Rafael, Joel Kerzman (Ashley Blomker), John Lang, Rebekah (Brandon) Christensen, Jonathan (Kari) Kerzman, Peter Lang, Andrew Kerzman (Jaycee Johnson), and Julianna (Jeff) O’Leary; seventy grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers Kevin (Toni) Barbier and Walter (Jeanie) Barbier; and countless others who were blessed to call her “Mom,” “Grandmother,” and “Friend.”

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William R. Lang; her parents, Walter E. Barbier Jr. and Elizabeth A. Barbier; and her brother, Matthew K. Barbier. She now rejoices in her eternal home with her Savior.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Paynesville Evangelical Free Church. A celebration of Sherrill’s life will follow on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the same location, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the service starting at 11:00 a.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor David Rogers and Sherrill’s oldest son, Richard Lang.

Though her earthly presence will be deeply missed, Sherrill’s love, faith, and example will live on through every life she touched.